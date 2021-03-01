Would you prefer Arsenal to sign Ceballos or Odegaard?

Can we tempt Ceballos and Odegaard to stay permanently?

How much of a loss would both Ceballos and Odegaard be if they went back to Madrid after their loan spells end?

Spanish media outlet Marca has been quoted by football.london as saying that Zidane wants Martin Odegaard back at Real Madrid in the summer and seems to rule out a permanent transfer to Arsenal for the midfielder.

So if the reports of this rumour are said to be true would Arteta really be able to turn things around and get Odegaard and even Ceballos permanently – or is what Zidane says the final word?

Given what we have seen of Odegaard so far it is clear that he has the potential to be a dangerous and intelligent player, given the game time at the correct club surrounded by the right players. Now we know it is not always down to the manager on what a player does but seeing how Ceballos pushed for another loan spell back at Arsenal and if Odegaard really has settled in as well as he says and seems to have then surely we have a good chance of keeping both players at Arsenal further than this season right?

Although when Ceballos came to the club in his first loan spell he burst on to the scene and did well, but in his second loan spell he hasn’t shone as bright, would it be the same fate for Odegaard if we were to get at least another loan deal for him? That remains to be seen..

But if they gave the option of keeping only one of Ceballos or Odegaard, I don’t know who I would choose if we couldn’t have both, because both players can give something different to the team although they aren’t perfect but then who is?

Gooners who would you prefer?

Shenel Osman