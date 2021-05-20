Would you prefer no European football or playing in the European Conference League?

Arsenal looks set to miss out on European football for the first time in more than 20 years.

However, Tottenham’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa yesterday means that the Gunners might earn a place in the European Conference League next season.

UEFA formed the new competition to help more teams participate in European football on Thursday night.

In the situation that Arsenal is in now, playing in that competition would be a case of half loaf of bread is better than none.

At least it would help us avoid the shame of not playing in Europe at all in the next campaign.

But I would personally prefer a free midweek and play just league and domestic cup games instead of the Conference League.

This competition is just one way for UEFA to reward mediocrity and it will just make us stretch our players weekly for no real reason.

Mikel Arteta’s side has shown signs of improvement in the last few weeks and building on that in the next campaign will be important.

If we can focus on just our league games, our players will be well-rested and refreshed for each of the matches.

This should help us get as many wins as we can. We would be in a far better position to achieve our goal of a top-four finish.

Which would you prefer, no European football or participating in the European Conference League?