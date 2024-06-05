Would you prefer Smith-Rowe to join Emery at Aston Villa rather than Fulham?

It looks like Emile Smith-Rowe might be saying goodbye to his beloved Arsenal this summer. Some Gooners would prefer him to stay, or if he does leave, they hope it’s on a loan deal. But I reckon it’s high time the Hale End graduate got a fresh start, which could kickstart his career.
In fact, a Worrying statistic about Emile suggests he can’t afford to stay. It’s quite surprising to learn that the 23-year-old has only been able to start three Premier League games in the last two seasons. One could say injuries played a huge role in that, but for the majority of last season, he was fit. His lack of game time is quite disappointing for someone who has been hailed as the next great English playmaker. There’s no telling if his playing time will get any better next season.
It is exciting that Unai Emery is interested in bringing Emile Smith Rowe to Villa Park this summer. The ex-Arsenal boss wants to strengthen the squad for the upcoming Champions League campaign. Aside from the Villa links, the Telegraph says Fulham is prioritising his signing this summer transfer window.
Emery told the Mirror in 2018 after Smith-Rowe was promoted to the Arsenal first team at 18 years of age: “The quality he has physically and mentally. He also has quality in his right foot, with working in attacking moments with any player.
“If I say one condition [which has impressed me most], I say his mentality. He is humble, he listens every day in training, in video analysis and before every match.”
It’s a real shame that Smith Rowe didn’t quite make it with Arsenal, despite his awesome breakout season in 2020/21. That season, he stepped up and made a big impact on Arsenal’s attack, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 33 games.
That said, it would be great if he went to Aston Villa and did really well. I would only add that I’d rather he went on loan rather than being sold outright….
I’d prefer him to stay but if he goes Villa may be his best chance of getting back to the levels to make the Englad squad.
I think it is a big mistake letting Smith Rowe go. Two and a half seasons ago he was arguably a better player than Saka and look how he has progressed !!
I dont believe he is injury prone . Sure he had one bad injury that set him back for a long time but that does not make him injury prone. If you watch the few minutes that Arteta has given him recently you can still see the quality is still there !! Still probably better for him if he goes to Villa as Emery will give him more time.
For player, AV is better place than Fulham for ESR.
For me If Arsenal not really need him, please don’t stop him where he want to go if the price is right. maybe put 20%-25% sell on or put 1st option buy back..
But please let him go with peace (Not died)..
Got to start being ruthless
Hasn’t done anything for a couple of years now
He was fit for most of last season but our Manager was reluctant to give him the game time he needs to make a positive impact.To suggest he “hasn’t done anything” is misleading in that he has not been given the opportunity to display his undoubted talent.As Arteta evidently does not rate ESR as highly as the likes of Trossard and Martinelli,it is time for the lad to work for a Manager who recognises and appreciates his talents and Emery could well be that man.