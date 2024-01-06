Would you rather Arsenal began the FA Cup with a nice easy draw instead?

For PL fans, an Arsenal versus Liverpool game in the third round is an exciting start to the FA Cup campaign; the round of 32 is generally boring when a Premier League team is drawn to play a team from a lower league (with the Premier League side always having an easier time).

As thrilled as we are about this game, the Arsenal and Liverpool players must have looked at it and wondered, “Why play this other early when this could be a clash in the final?” And also, to be fair to the smaller clubs still in it, it would be better that they faced a top team like Liverpool or Arsenal, because they will gain a lot more revenue from ticket sales.

But the fact is that Arsenal have gone winless in their past three games, and Mikel Arteta believes that this big clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup third round will be the start of something special.

In his first months in charge at the Emirates, the Spaniard won the FA Cup, defeating Chelsea and Manchester City along the way. He must be optimistic that he can make another victorious FA Cup assault while starting 2024 on a high and returning the Gunners to winning ways with a win over Jurgen Klopp.

“We have a great history in this competition with our two clubs. We have a big opponent to start with, and again make another beautiful journey,” Arteta told reporters.

“The draw is the draw. We played two weeks ago in the league. It was an incredible match, and I am sure it will be again.

“We don’t have a choice (on the draw). I am sure both teams would have been expecting or hoping for something different, but we have this incredible clash in the third round, and we have to cope with it. We expect a great game and a good run.”

The last time Arsenal played Liverpool, many fans thought Arsenal was too blunt in front of goal. Not being clinical denied them a victory, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Gabriel Jesus and his fellow Gunners should bring their shooting boots to smash the Reds this evening.

The objective is to win the league, but the Gooners will also be grateful if Arteta and the boys win the FA Cup, and if you are going to go all the way to have to beat whatever’s in front of you.

And tomorrow is Liverpool’s turn to lose!