Ex-Liverpool legend says Arsenal should have bought Mason Mount instead of Havertz?

James Maddison, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz are three attacking midfielders afforded another chance to prove themselves as one of the brightest playmakers. Of the three, who will have a brilliant 2023-24 season? I know you’d say Havertz, and that is okay, considering all the analysis about the German and how his transfer is likened to the famous Chelsea exits who leave and flourish, like De Bruyne and Salah.

The ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol feels that of the 3; Mason Mount is the one who could shine. Nicol claims if he were to choose who to sign between the three, he would sign Mount. if not Mount, Maddison would be his second pick, with Havertz his last option. He said on ESPN why he prefers them like that: “If I am picking a team, then I am going to rely on Mason Mount more than the other two (Havertz and Maddison).

“After that, I am going to rely on Maddison because when you get on the ball going forward. He can produce. The one I trust the least is Kai Havertz.

“Some can say that he (Mount) didn’t have a good season last year, that’s correct. But coupled with injury, he needed a break as well. But during the last three to four years, he has arguably been Chelsea’s best player going forward As a coach, I know what I am going to get from Mount.”

Going to next season, they’ll debate who made the best deals. Arteta and Edu hope a £65 million swoop of Havertz can be justified. Gooners believe if players like Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and even Ben White, who many saw as overpriced, could turn out to be world-class, what would stop Havertz from living up to his potential and getting to his peak in an Arsenal shirt?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…