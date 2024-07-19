Would you reunite Mikel Arteta with Leroy Sane if Arsenal could get him?

Would you take Leroy Sane at Arsenal if Nico Williams isn’t brought?

What would you think about Arsenal lining up a move for Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane if they can’t get hold of Euro 2024 Spain winner Nico Williams.

Would you take Sane if Williams couldn’t be signed or Arsenal have the capacity in their squad to bring him to The Emirates?

Since the German moved from Manchester City in 2020 to the Bundesliga he’s clinched three league titles, two German Supercups, and one UEFA Super Cup as well as a FIFA Club World Cup.

Individually speaking he has picked up 40 goals and 42 Bundesliga assists in three years which isn’t too bad going to say the least, something he could bring to Arsenal to bolster our attack and conquer our ambition of clinching the Premiership for the first time in two decades.

Sane was also a keyman at The Etihad during his four year stint from 2016 to 2020 under Pep Guardiola where he lifted two Premierships, a hat-trick of League Cups, two Community Shields and one FA Cup.

He was also a key member of their attacking force collecting 25 goals and 29 assists as a quick whipper snapper on the right flank in 90 Premier League matches.

If The Gunners resort to picking him out of the talented pool of wingers on the globe Arteta could be a deciding factor for the German in the potential move, after the two worked with each other at Manchester City.

Sane couldn’t praise his fellow coach enough” I made huge improvements under him, he gave that to me. I still keep that in my game-positioning, how to behave in certain positions I’m thankful.”

We may not hear about him as often as we did whilst he’s been playing at The Allianz Arena, but he’s still only 28 years old a well respected and established winger and if anything has only proven his ability even more so whilst at Bayern, and how much experience of winning would he bring to the squad

Liam Harding

