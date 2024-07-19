Would you reunite Mikel Arteta with Leroy Sane if Arsenal could get him?

Would you take Leroy Sane at Arsenal if Nico Williams isn’t brought?
What would you think about Arsenal lining up a move for Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane if they can’t get hold of Euro 2024 Spain winner Nico Williams.
Would you take Sane if Williams couldn’t be signed or Arsenal have the capacity in their squad to bring him to The Emirates?
Since the German moved from Manchester City in 2020 to the Bundesliga he’s clinched three league titles, two German Supercups, and one UEFA Super Cup as well as a FIFA Club World Cup.
Individually speaking he has picked up 40 goals and 42 Bundesliga assists in three years which isn’t too bad going to say the least, something he could bring to Arsenal to bolster our attack and conquer our ambition of clinching the Premiership for the first time in two decades.
Sane was also a keyman at The Etihad during his four year stint from 2016 to 2020 under Pep Guardiola where he lifted two Premierships, a hat-trick of League Cups, two Community Shields and one FA Cup.
He was also a key member of their attacking force collecting 25 goals and 29 assists as a quick whipper snapper on the right flank in 90 Premier League matches.
If The Gunners resort to picking him out of the talented pool of wingers on the globe Arteta could be a deciding factor for the German in the potential move, after the two worked with each other at Manchester City.
Sane couldn’t praise his fellow coach enough” I made huge improvements under him, he gave that to me. I still keep that in my game-positioning, how to behave in certain positions I’m thankful.”
We may not hear about him as often as we did whilst he’s been playing at The Allianz Arena, but he’s still only 28 years old a well respected and established winger and if anything has only proven his ability even more so whilst at Bayern, and how much experience of winning would he bring to the squad
Liam Harding
No. Expensive, high wages, will expect to be first choice.
At least with Nico Williams there’s the youth, the hunger to prove yourself and to challenge those already in the team.
I would rather go for formal Arsenal Stewart Doyen Mallen.
It’s not the same Sane that left City years back, diminishing returns would soon set in.
Couldnt name a worse player we have been linked too. Mallen doesnt have anything to offer that would move us forward !!!!!
Another speedster that doesn’t know when to release the ball. He just keeps on running…
Bakayoko or Nico Williams, but not Sane unless he was dirty cheap or a free agent. This is because of his huge wages and overpriced purchase cost for a winger on the other side of the peak going down hill not up.
Bakayoko and Nico Williams are good enough to get into our starting 11 plus they are good value for money and are still climbing to improve.
Sane would likely become more productive if he plays inverted RW and I don’t think he’ll be willing to play second fiddle to Saka
I’d prefer to spend the money to sign Vlahovic
@Gai, it’s not looking like Arteta and Edu has any plan for a Striker they both seem to be interested in Calafiori (Defender) and Mikel Merino/Nerves (Midfielders)
For wingers and one that deputies for Saka Gerona Viktor would represent a better fit
Bakayoko
Williams
Neto
Mitoma
Raphina
Emphatic NO
I’m hoping for Nico, Vlahovic or Gyokeres