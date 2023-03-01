Would you swap Saka for Rashford? Petit gives the perfect response

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are two of the most in-form English players right now as they drag their clubs towards success this season.

Saka has come of age at Arsenal and could lead them to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have their best chance in two decades to end the hurt and the Euro 2020 finalist is their leading figure.

Rashford is also making life easier for new Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag, as they remain in the title race and can win three more trophies this season after their Carabao Cup success.

Asked about the two attackers, Emmanuel Petit said via Football365:

: “I would love to have them both on my team.

“Marcus Rashford was so miserable last season and he was losing his confidence, but now he is a completely different player and back to perfect standards. He is also very clinical.

“Saka, however, is very important for Arsenal and does great things on the pitch.

“I am a massive fan of Saka and the way he plays – I think he will be the captain of Arsenal in the years to come.

“Both players are so important and clinical for their clubs. I think they could compete for the Ballon d’Or, if they keep playing the way they are.

“I love the pair of them but as a Gunner I would stick with Bukayo Saka.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford is one of the most in-form forwards in world football, but he cannot replace Saka, who has been terrific for us.

Both stars can coexist and it would be devastating to have them in one team, but Saka is our guy and we cannot trade him for anyone.

