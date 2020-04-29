Would you want Arsenal to pay £44million for Ceballos?

Ceballos Not Worth £44million? By Dan Smith

For years now transfer fees have been inflated. It’s not Dani Ceballos’ fault that he is being valued at £44million, but imagine how much Real Madrid would charge for a player in their first team?

It’s crazy that £44million is the price for a player with one goal and two assists from his 23 games as a Gunner. Some gooners might point to its not his fault he was injured over the Christmas period, or that football’s been stopped just when Arteta was trying him in a new position. Yet the point of a loan is to convince either your parent club you should be playing more, or for the club who’s loaning you to buy you. The Spaniard hasn’t done any of those things and if anything is lucky the Euros have been postponed for 12 months, as he was playing his way out of the national squad.

I can only think of Burnley at home where he was excellent. That’s not enough to warrant a large part of our budget being spent on him.

Some of our fan base defend Stan Kroenke by saying how do we know what he’s thinking. We don’t, but going off history we know if we make a marquee signing this summer, expect that money to be built on sales. The idea we are going to buy Coutinho and Upamecano is naive. Why would our owner suddenly now show ambition?

There’s a reason Arteta is our boss. So grateful to get this as his first job he’s willing to tolerate the limited budget. To him the reward is worth the risk. So, he knows he can’t compete with the Manchester clubs or Chelsea, Instead he needs to be creative, find value. Using up the majority of his money on Ceballos is neither.

The best I would offer Real is another loan which would benefit all parties. The midfielder gets another 12 months to prove himself. If not, then you can get better for that price.

Real Madrid would be laughing all the way to the bank if we met their asking price. I see some supporters concerned about his future, but he’s not worth losing any sleep over.

Put it this way, we were not prepared to pay a fee 12 months ago so why would we now after he’s contributed towards 3 goals in our campaign (2 assists and his only goal was in Europe League)?

Would you pay £44million for Ceballos?

Dan Smith