Martin Odegaard is regarded as one of the most important players in the Arsenal squad, having led them to their first Premier League title in twenty-two years and securing his place in the club’s history. He remains central to the team’s long-term ambitions.

He is widely considered one of the leading midfielders in Europe and continues to produce strong performances for both club and country. However, injuries disrupted his last season, causing him to miss several Arsenal matches and leading to debate among supporters regarding his long-term suitability as captain, while discussions around his leadership role continue among supporters and analysts.

Captaincy Debate at Arsenal

Some supporters believe that Declan Rice should take over the captaincy, although others feel Odegaard should retain the role if he remains at the club. The discussion has intensified due to his injury record and the importance of leadership consistency during a competitive season, particularly given his recent injury concerns and squad rotation needs.

Mikel Arteta would prefer to keep him, although journalist Sami Mokbel of BBC Sport indicates that Arsenal could consider offers for the captain this summer. The club are said to be assessing their options carefully as they plan for the next stage of squad development as speculation around transfers continues to grow across the media.

Future Decisions and Squad Planning

Arsenal are entering an important summer as they look to build on their recent success and strengthen the squad for the future. Decisions around key players will be crucial as they aim to remain competitive at the top level, with recruitment and departures expected to shape the squad significantly.

Arteta values Odegaard highly, but there is acknowledgement that every player has a price in modern football. The final decision will depend on offers received and the club’s long-term planning strategy as Arsenal look to balance performance, finances and squad depth.

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