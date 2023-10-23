Would Zinchenko or Tomiyasu be your prefered Arsenal left-back?

Most Premier League fans who have watched Arsenal play for a while will know what Arsenal’s default defensive line is. Most believe Arsenal’s starting defense line is White-Saliba-Gabriel-Zinchenko.
Examining this defensive line, there’s a potential that going forward, it’ll be “tweaked”. Takehiro Tomiyasu may be preferred to start in place of Oleksander Zinchenko.
Arsenal were not at their best in Saturday night’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea. The majority of the Gunners were not at their best, but of the 11, Oleksander Zinchenko struggled most.
It’s as if Chelsea saw him as the weak link in Arsenal’s rock-solid defense. On a good day, Saliba, Gabriel, and White are all great defensive players; they’re natural defenders and can cause trouble for opposing forwards. However, it has been observed that Zinchenko, at left back, is stronger at attacking but not that great at defending. He is effective as an inverted fullback, helping to overload the midfield, but he struggles to track back to his normal leftback position and cover defensively.
While Zinchenko struggles to defend, Takehiro Tomiyasu is gradually demonstrating that he can also play his role (the thought was that only Zinchenko could thrive as an inverted fullback). However, it is becoming clear that Tomiyasu can defend well and play an inverted full-back role. This has been clear from his appearances in the last two Arsenal games against Manchester City and Chelsea, where he was introduced to plug a defensive hole at left back.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Tomiyasu starts Arsenal’s next game, a Champions League clash against Sevilla. Because if Zinchenko starts, he will almost certainly be part of the Spanish side’s game plan (they will try to expose him).
The Ukrainian full back is excellent, but Tomiyasu (if he stays fit) could usurp him in the starting lineup.
Who would you prefer as our starting left-back?
Tomiyasu is better than zinchenko. He is quick
Tomiyasu in my opinion as he is two footed and can hit cross field passes and crosses equally well with either foot. He’s also taller and this height advantage is a plus, as is his speed. Zinchenko can hit the odd killer pass in the vein of Ødegaard but he is not great defensively.
Both can be started
Tomiyasu as LB and Zinchenko in Midfield
It should Ødegaard, Zinchenko and Rice as Midfield which will add some depth on bench as well
I have always said this: we will not going anywhere with Zinchenco in defense.
For me, it would be Tomi anytime of the day. He is great defensively and also contributes to forward movement. Zinchenko has problems defending and drifts into midfield, many times creating a void on the left side. Zinchenko would be a great sub, either in the midfield or as LB.
Tomiyasu is developing well into a good inverted left foot back. I would prefer him to Zichenko. Coaches and teams are begining to consider our left back as Arsenal weak link, you only need to target Zichenko. With a long ball like Chelsea did often when they played us. A pacey and physical winger like Sterline will give Zichenko problem. But it’s hard to take the ball pass Tomiyasu.The gaffer shouldn’t be sentimental in his selection but maximize the strength of his players. Zichenko will do much better in Xhaka’s role while Rice plays as holding midfielder.
Zinchecko can easily replace xhaka in the midfield he is good tackler and has the eyes for killer passes but not a really good defender.
He often play in the midfield role for his country.
Zinchenko at left back has run its course. He can play the Xhaka role or cover Odergaard but not left back starter. He has been found out at left back and Arteta doesn’t know how to cover the inverted role, when its exposed, while Zinchenko is there. He is a good player but not at LB.