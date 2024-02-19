Would Zubimendi be the perfect partner to Declan Rice in Arsenal’s midfield?

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are confident in their ability to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer.

In a detailed analysis of Arsenal’s summer preparations, the Mirror reveals which deals the Gooners may expect. According to that report, Mikel Arteta would be looking for quality players rather than just signing anyone. Gooners should expect three key deals: a midfielder and two attackers. In the midfield, Martin Zubimendi has emerged as the primary target.

The report reveals Zubimendi may be lured by the prospect of playing in the Premier League. So he may be willing to accept a move to the Emirates Stadium. This revelation should be great news to Gooners, as it was previously assumed that the Spaniard didn’t want to leave Real Sociedad. The midfielder has already turned down Arsenal (rumours claim he did so last year), and he was not interested in leaving Real Sociedad in January.

🚨 Arsenal offered to activate Martin Zubimendi’s €60m release clause this month but the midfielder wants to stay at Real Sociedad until at least the summer. (Source: @Carrusel) pic.twitter.com/QhVrT4xOhx — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 22, 2023

Apparently, the plan for him after he joins is to take over as Arsenal’s No. 6. Declan Rice excels in that position this season. But Arteta appreciates the impact Rice has on Arsenal’s attack, though he uses him as the No. 6. He acknowledges the Arsenal £105 million record signing is technically gifted, and if given a free role in midfield, he is expected to realise his full potential. The aim is to free him up so that he can express himself in the Arsenal engine room. While he does that, Zubimendi, a player who can sit deep, is effective in possession and under pressure, and has an excellent passing range, takes over as the No. 6.

This would result in an Arsenal midfield trio of Zubimendi, Rice, and Odegaard. This will undoubtedly be the next great Arsenal midfield trio in recent times following the Partey-Xhaka-Odegaard combination.

Anyway, before we get carried away, we need to wait to see if Arsenal will activate Zubimendi’s £50 million release clause. Given that his current contract expires in 2027, that is the only cheap price he’d leave Real Sociedad for this summer.

Daniel O

