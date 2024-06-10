Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Wrexham set to win race for impressive Arsenal youngster

Arthur Okonkwo has already found a new home as he prepares to leave Arsenal.

He spent last season on loan at Wrexham in a very successful campaign that ended in their promotion.

The youngster was dreaming of returning to Arsenal and getting a chance to make a name for himself.

However, the Gunners still do not consider him good enough to be a part of their squad, and the 22-year-old is set to leave them this summer for free.

His form for Wrexham last season has already attracted the attention of several clubs, and he is now set to join a League One club permanently.

The club’s co-owner made this known in a recent interview, with Rob McElhenney telling Talk Sport:

“There’s a very good chance.

“We’re talking to Arthur actively right now, we know he wants to come back to Wrexham and we definitely want him.

“It’s just about working out the right deal that works for everybody.”

Okonkwo did well while on loan last season, and he would feel he deserved a chance at Arsenal.

However, moving to Wrexham permanently would be better for him because he would get the game time he craves.

