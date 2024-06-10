Wrexham set to win race for impressive Arsenal youngster

He spent last season on loan at Wrexham in a very successful campaign that ended in their promotion.

The youngster was dreaming of returning to Arsenal and getting a chance to make a name for himself.

However, the Gunners still do not consider him good enough to be a part of their squad, and the 22-year-old is set to leave them this summer for free.

His form for Wrexham last season has already attracted the attention of several clubs, and he is now set to join a League One club permanently.