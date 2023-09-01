Wrexham signs highly-rated Arsenal youngster on loan

Wrexham has successfully secured the signing of Arsenal’s young talent, Arthur Okonkwo, on loan for the remainder of this season.

Wrexham has gained prominence due to its high-profile owners and is ambitiously striving to advance to the Premier League within a relatively short period.

With Ben Foster having contributed to their promotion push last season and subsequently retiring, there was a vacancy for a goalkeeper that needed to be filled. In response, Wrexham has added the 21-year-old Okonkwo to their squad, and he will be eager to make a positive impression during his time with the club.

Okonkwo previously spent the second half of last season on loan at Sturm Graz, where he gained valuable experience playing in the first team. While Arsenal holds him in high regard, they recognise the importance of regular playing time for his development, and thus, they have approved his loan move to Wrexham, as reported by Wrexham.com. This move presents an opportunity for Okonkwo to continue his development and make significant strides in his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Okonkwo will only get better by playing and keeping him at the Emirates was never the right choice.

We now have two quality goalkeepers, so he would have struggled to get near the first team if he had stayed with us.

Hopefully, he will win the number one shirt at his temporary side and gain valuable first-team experience before he returns to the club.