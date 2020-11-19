Wright adds his voice to a decision that Arsenal fans want to see Arteta make

Arsenal has been struggling for goals recently and one reason for that is because Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently suffering a mini drought.

The Gunners have had an inconsistent start to the season, but before the international break, they were on a very poor run of form that saw them play four league games and fail to score in three of them.

One of the problems that have been noticed to have caused the sudden loss of goals is that Aubameyang has continued to play from the left side of attack.

Most Arsenal fans feel that the striker is suffering from a goal drought now because he isn’t playing through the middle.

With Alexandre Lacazette struggling for goals when he plays through the middle, Mikel Arteta has been urged to play Aubameyang down the centre and Ian Wright has added his voice to that call.

Speaking on his Wrighty’s House Podcast he said: “So, Mikel, the whole fanbase, at the moment, is talking about Aubameyang down the middle.

“We know the counter-attack. The way we played against United with Partey and Elneny.

“Seeing Partey get in there. Is there a space for Joe Willock? – we have got to start doing something chaotic.”