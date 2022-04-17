Wright calls out Arsenal man for his defending before Southampton’s goal

Ian Wright has criticised Ben White for his defending before Southampton’s goal, which earned them a 1-0 win against Arsenal yesterday.
The Gunners’ defender has been one of their best players in this campaign, and he is almost always reliable.
However, he didn’t close down Jan Bednarek and that allowed the Polish defender to score the only goal of the game.
Wright believes White should have done much better with his defending in that passage of play.
He said, as quoted by Hampshire Live: “He [Bednarek] does well.
“I am very confused as to what Ben White is doing there. I think somebody has to get out to [Jan] Bednarek. No-one gets out to him and he’s finished it well.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
White has been solid for us in this campaign, and he would ideally have defended that situation very well.
He probably didn’t because he expected another defender to get closer to the Pole.
Generally, that game was another bad one for us, and we need to have a good game sooner than later.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
For me he’s not been a 50 million player but maybe that’s down to the way we play as he played in a back three at Brighton but for that price I would have excepted more .
Even read in the last few weeks that he was the best CB we have had since Campbell and that’s the problem with our fans that they overhype our players same with Odegaard and Tierney ,two players that fans are calling to be made our next captain when back in the real world most of our players are just mediocre .
Out of the squad we have at this moment in time I would say maybe only 3-4 are top class
And Ben white isn’t one of them .