Wright calls out Arsenal man for his defending before Southampton’s goal

Ian Wright has criticised Ben White for his defending before Southampton’s goal, which earned them a 1-0 win against Arsenal yesterday.

The Gunners’ defender has been one of their best players in this campaign, and he is almost always reliable.

However, he didn’t close down Jan Bednarek and that allowed the Polish defender to score the only goal of the game.

Wright believes White should have done much better with his defending in that passage of play.

He said, as quoted by Hampshire Live: “He [Bednarek] does well.

“I am very confused as to what Ben White is doing there. I think somebody has to get out to [Jan] Bednarek. No-one gets out to him and he’s finished it well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been solid for us in this campaign, and he would ideally have defended that situation very well.

He probably didn’t because he expected another defender to get closer to the Pole.

Generally, that game was another bad one for us, and we need to have a good game sooner than later.