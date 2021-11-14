Wright discusses players who helped transform Arsenal’s season

Arsenal has been in solid form recently and it is one of the best times to be a fan of the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has drilled his side so well that they now deliver top performances weekly.

It is so hard to remember that Arsenal’s first three league matches of the season ended in losses and they didn’t score a single goal in those fixtures.

However, things have turned for the better and the team is now one of the best results machines in the Premier League.

Like most Arsenal fans, Ian Wright has been more than happy to watch the Gunners play.

He could see the improvements in the team and discussed players he reckons have returned the club to top form.

‘I love the fact even with Benjamin White when he’s coming out and he said: ‘I don’t watch much football, I just play football’,’ he said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show as quoted by The Metro.

‘I love the fact that he’s brave enough and strong enough to admit that because he can deal with what comes with that.

‘But when you look at his performances next to Gabriel, it’s very solid with the goalkeeper. It’s a very good team, those three are very solid.

‘They’re footballing centre-halves – into Thomas Partey, into [Albert] Sambi Lokonga.

‘Now Arsenal are looking like, with the structure and the way the team is playing, you can see if it has to go long they’ll do that, but if a defender has to run it into the midfield and then go from there, we saw Ben White setting up Emile Smith Rowe’s goal the other day.

‘So we’re looking at a team now with a lot of confidence.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta deserves more credit for how this Arsenal team is coming together.

The Spaniard had been on the receiving end of criticism by most fans at the start of this season.

He has turned it around by bringing out the best in his players including the summer signings.

If this team continues its upward trajectory, this season would end with a return to the Champions League.

The Gunners could even add the FA Cup or League Cup trophy as a topping.