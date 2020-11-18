Wright hints at what Nketiah should be doing to get into the team ahead of Lacazette

Ian Wright has urged Eddie Nketiah to look for those things that are missing in his game that sees Alexandre Lacazette get picked ahead of him.

The young Englishman is part of the Arsenal first-team setup after he impressed Mikel Arteta in the second half of last season.

The Gunners are still using Lacazette as their main striker while Nketiah has had to settle for a role off the bench.

The youngster has not been involved from the start in most games as Arsenal has gone without a goal in three of their last four league fixtures.

He has been in fine form while on international duty with the junior England team, but that hasn’t been enough to convince Arteta that he can solve Arsenal’s current problem in their attack.

Wright claims that we can all see that Nketiah can score goals and the striker has to now ask himself what he has to do to break into the Arsenal team and play ahead of Lacazette.

On his Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright said: “Reiss Nelson… what’s gonna happen with Reiss Nelson? You have to be worried about Reiss and, to a certain extent, Eddie as well.

“We talked about Laca and people are talking about Laca’s got to be taken out. Maybe for just for himself, just to have a rest.

“Eddie now should be looking at what Laca does, why Laca’s in the team, why Laca’s being picked over him even though he’s not scoring. And he’s got to start learning about the progression of himself.

“Because by now, with the goals that we know he’s capable of scoring because he can get in the box and he can finish, he should be adding those other things to his game to be putting a bit more pressure on Laca, with all due respect to Laca.”