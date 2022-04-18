Wright names one type of player Arsenal needs to buy

Ian Wright believes Arsenal needs a player like Cristiano Ronaldo who can score important goals for them and help the team gain more points in the Premier League.

The attacker scored a hat-trick at the weekend to help Manchester United beat Norwich and that win moved them above Arsenal on the league table.

The Gunners were beaten by Southampton and they have now lost the huge advantage they had over the other top-four challengers not so long ago.

One reason the Gunners are struggling for goals is that they don’t have an accomplished goal-scorer in their team and there is certainly no player like Ronaldo who can rescue them in tough moments.

Wright tells Premier League productions as quoted by The Sun: “He’s got 13 points alone from winning goals that he’s scored for them.

“That’s what you get at Man Utd.

“That’s exactly what Arsenal need, because if he wasn’t playing for United they’d be nowhere near where they are.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The next transfer window gives us an opportunity to sign a game-changing attacker, even if he is not as experienced as Ronaldo.

We have struggled this season mostly because we don’t have a striker that can score the goals that we need.

If we can get someone through the door in the summer, we could be challenging for trophies on multiple fronts in the next campaign.