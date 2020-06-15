Wright names Saka’s best position and compares him to Chelsea star

Ian Wright has insisted that Bukayo Saka is a better winger than a left-back, before comparing his situation to that of Calum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea.

The 18 year-old has been our brightest shining light this season, impressing under all three different coaches, as well as operating out of position as a makeshift left-back.

At the start of the campaign, if you’d have said Saka would have as many as 29 senior appearances in all competitions at this point in the season, and told him he would be doing some of his best work at left-back, he would likely have broken into hysterics, but all of this has proven to be true.

Saka is touted as a great alternative to first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney, although is expected to get a return to his favour role as winger following the return from injury of his team-mate, and Wright insists that he is better suited on the wing.

“For me he’s a better winger,” Wright told DAZN.

“It’s just because of his ability and how good he is that he can play that position. Ashley turned out to be one of the best full-backs in the world but this guy is better further forward.”

Wright went onto compare his current contract situation to that of CHO, with Chelsea having agreed a deal to keep the forward from Bayern Munich’s grasp last summer, and Saka is in a similar boat with a number of clubs monitoring his situation.

The Gunners legend added: “He’s right him and his representatives to hold out as best they can because he’s the future of the club.

“They cannot afford to let a player like this leave, When you look at what Callum Hudson-Odoi has done and he’s a year younger. The contract he signed, Saka’s representatives will be saying: ‘Why should I sign for any less?’

“I believe he will sign but I do think him and his reps are doing the right thing by dragging it out to get the best deal they can. Arsenal is the right place for him at the moment.”

Is he right to compare CHO’s situation to that of Saka? Does Bukayo deserve to be on a par with some of our other key players despite his age?

Patrick