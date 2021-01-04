Wright names the player he would love to see at Arsenal

Paul Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and the Frenchman has recently returned to form.

Pogba’s time at Manchester United hasn’t been the best for him, with the World Cup winner constantly coming in for criticism.

He is set to leave the club at the end of this season, or when his contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ian Wright has been impressed by the turnaround that the midfielder has enjoyed this season, and he admitted that he would love to have the former Juventus man in his team.

Pogba has been instrumental as Manchester United recovered from a poor start to the season to become joint-top with Liverpool on the Premier League table in the New Year.

Wright praised him for getting back to his brilliant best and putting all his problems behind him to become an important player for United again.

“Yes [he is back to his best] and you know, with all the stuff that’s happened with him he’s getting it right on the pitch,” he said as quoted by Mirror Football.

“He’s put it all to the side and to be honest he’s putting in good performances. He was unlucky there [not to score against Villa] but I thought with his ability he should have scored.

“Great touch, great play, great awareness, great skill. He’s getting everyone playing and that’s what he does.

“He was everywhere. He was in his own box, he was up there in their box, he was doing everything today.

“That’s what he can do with his creativity. you give him this much time when you have willing runners like Marcus Rashford….that is just fantastic.

“A super, super pass. I’d love to have someone like that.”