Wright names three players who disappointed for Arsenal this weekend

Arsenal held on for a 0-0 draw away at Brighton on Sunday, and Ian Wright claims that three of our players were not up to scratch on the day.

It was the home side who carved out the best opportunities at the Amex this weekend, with Aaron Ramsdale saving our blushed on more than one occasion, and the Seagulls deserve credit for their performance.

It has to be said that we were not at our best however, creating very little despite a wealth of talent on the pitch, and Ian Wright believes that Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey should have done better.

“I thought that Aubameyang unfortunately today was poor. I thought Partey was poor. Odegaard didn’t play very well,” Wright said on BBC’s Match of the Day(via TBRFootball).

It was a really difficult game, and our side never really managed to get a stranglehold due to the focus and performance of Brighton, but that is a time when you really need your better players to step up to this occasion, but unfortunately they were unable to find a way.

It was a stark difference in performance from a number of players inside a week, with Auba amongst our most clinical and hard-working players against Spurs last weekend, and we will need to work on returning to that level of form after the international break.

Patrick