Wright pinpoints when Pepe’s Arsenal career turned around

Ian Wright claims that Nicolas Pepe’s performance has improved since his red card against Leeds United.

The Ivorian has had a tough time at Arsenal since he moved to the Emirates last season.

After taking his time to get used to the Premier League in the last campaign, we expected him to start this one in solid form.

But he didn’t and he was even out of the team for a long period at some point.

However, he is finally showing fine form and enjoyed a good February that ended with him scoring Arsenal’s last goal in their 3-1 win over Leicester.

He has even been nominated for the Player of the Month at the club and Wright says he has worked harder and that is paying off at the moment.

The Arsenal legend hails him for taking people on when he gets the ball now, something he wasn’t doing before.

“Since the red card, he’s worked a lot harder,” Wright told Optus Sport. “He’s got a lot more confidence, it is like the manager has said ‘get on the ball, and do your stuff’.

“He’s taking people on, working harder and then when he gets the ball, he’s being a lot more positive.

“He seems to have a certain amount of confidence, which I didn’t see earlier in the season. His value is nothing to do with him, you use him how he wants to be used. Him and Cedric have got a really good thing going, back him up.”

  1. PJ-SA says:
    March 2, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    I believe it turned around once he moved to the LW, seemed to build his confidence + he wasn’t paired up with Bellerin which has made all the difference.

    LW/RW with Cedric behind 👌

  2. Trudeau says:
    March 2, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    Pepe. Xhaka. Luiz. That’s the key then to get underperforming players to step up. Red card them!

    Arguably shows strong character in all of them.

  3. pires says:
    March 2, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    Pepe is a very valuable player….If he can improve his decision making…His dribbling abilities are a joy to watch

