Wright praises Arteta and Edu for how they handled impressive Arsenal player

Ian Wright says Edu and Mikel Arteta deserve credit for how they have handled the career of William Saliba so far as the defender returned to the club in style.

He was in stunning form while on loan at Olympique Marseille in the last campaign and returned to star for the Gunners in their last match against Crystal Palace.

He defended classily and rarely put a foot wrong in the entire match.

This made him an instant hit with football fans who sang his praise even on social media.

The Frenchman has been on the books of Arsenal since 2019, but that was his first appearance for them.

Many fans and pundits faulted the decision to send him out on loan, but Wright believes it was for the best.

He said, as quoted by Football365: “Mikel and Edu have got to take a lot of credit for what they’ve done with this guy.

“This guy is someone we’ve always thought would be special. Even when they sent him out on loan there were fans calling for him to come back. He’s a full international now, he looks composed, calm, he’s got great pace.

“It’s a decision that was magnificent from Arsenal. It would have been easy to bring him back last year but they gave him the extra season and now he looks like he’s been playing in that position for years.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seemed like a clear show of lack of confidence when Mikel Arteta didn’t even give Saliba a chance to play for Arsenal before sending him out on loan.

The defender has now returned to prove he can do the job. The most important thing now is that he is still on our books.

The next step is to get him to sign a new deal.

