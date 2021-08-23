Wright questions Arsenal players’ commitment and Arteta’s tactics

Ian Wright has questioned Mikel Arteta’s tactics against Chelsea and suggested that the Spaniard’s players might not be following his instructions.

Arsenal was beaten 2-0 by Chelsea yesterday, a second loss in as many Premier League games this season.

The Gunners remains a club in decline and even with the investment in their squad, their start to this campaign will not fill most fans with confidence ahead of the rest of the season.

After the shocking opening day loss to Brentford, the fans had expected the Gunners to react against Chelsea.

They had beaten the Blues in the three head-to-head matches that both clubs played prior to yesterday’s fixture, so their recent success in the fixture gave the fans hope they could get a result against their London rivals.

But that wasn’t the case as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James earned the Blues the London bragging rights from the encounter.

Wright watched the horror-show by the Gunners and said he doesn’t think they improved from their performance against Brentford.

When asked if Arsenal had improved since their defeat to Brentford, Wright told Match of the Day as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘No they didn’t, especially coming off of the Brentford game which was really quite disappointing.

‘Brentford… we know what they are coming from, we know what they are going to be like, it looked like we weren’t prepared for them.

‘When you looked at the way that Chelsea played us today and the way Lukaku played, either they are not prepared, they are not listening, or they can’t perform what he wants them to do.’