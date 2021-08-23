Wright questions Arsenal players’ commitment and Arteta’s tactics

Ian Wright has questioned Mikel Arteta’s tactics against Chelsea and suggested that the Spaniard’s players might not be following his instructions.
Arsenal was beaten 2-0 by Chelsea yesterday, a second loss in as many Premier League games this season.
The Gunners remains a club in decline and even with the investment in their squad, their start to this campaign will not fill most fans with confidence ahead of the rest of the season.
After the shocking opening day loss to Brentford, the fans had expected the Gunners to react against Chelsea.
They had beaten the Blues in the three head-to-head matches that both clubs played prior to yesterday’s fixture, so their recent success in the fixture gave the fans hope they could get a result against their London rivals.
But that wasn’t the case as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James earned the Blues the London bragging rights from the encounter.
Wright watched the horror-show by the Gunners and said he doesn’t think they improved from their performance against Brentford.
When asked if Arsenal had improved since their defeat to Brentford, Wright told Match of the Day as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘No they didn’t, especially coming off of the Brentford game which was really quite disappointing.
‘Brentford… we know what they are coming from, we know what they are going to be like, it looked like we weren’t prepared for them.
‘When you looked at the way that Chelsea played us today and the way Lukaku played, either they are not prepared, they are not listening, or they can’t perform what he wants them to do.’
Fabrizio Romano:
Corinthians have made an official bid to Willian, confirmed. He wants to leave Arsenal since May and he’s now considering Corinthians proposal. Flag of Brazil #AFC #Corinthians
Willian has never been in talks with Al Ahli – priority still to European clubs, but Corinthians are now pushing.
If they chuck in a few Krispy Kremes, I’m sure that’ll seal the deal, Rory 😆
Plus Torreira on his way –
Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina, deal set to be completed. Details confirmed: €1.5m loan fee, €15m buy option. Green light from Arsenal and medical pending…
Lmao Sue 😂…. and Eddie might be on his way out now too it seems and possibly AMN, hopefully trying to fund a new bloody RB 🤞
At least things are happening off the pitch, Rory; now for on the pitch 🙏
Not sure about Cointhians. Will he take a 100% pay cut? Plus he’s settled in London and wants to retire here. It may be one of those where he has no real intention of leaving, but lets hope not.
Torreira looks good though. But if they haven’t agreed his wages yet he may also say no (amazing that they say publicly “yes” but forget to add “if the money is right!”.
A bit sad about Nketiah, who looked great in pre season and may actually currently be our best striker!
Boy o boy do we need that RB!!!!!!!
Does that mean no more free meals for Edu & co in the swanky Italian restaurant in London??? 😜
Im with Ian Wright he knows what he is talking about. A true Arsenal fan and correct.
Agree Reggie, a man of the people, a true gent and diehard fan. Plus he always talk sense.
Wright better not publicly question Arteta, he’ll find himself frozen out, sold, or traded.
True D – he won’t get any more of those scoop interviews. He usually just manages to stay the safe side of stirring stuff up though.
I just watched a couple of those “greatest Arsenal EPL goals” videos and wished I hadn’t. Wonderful at first seeing that converor belt of great talent from Wrighty onwards. Then the comparisons set in. They were scoring 3 or 4 superb goals a game, we have not even one scappy goal to play back. To be honest though – the individual skill factor in players 15-20 years was way higher than it is now at any of the top clubs. Or perhaps defenders are better. Yes City/Chelsea are impressive, but it’s team efficiency – doesn’t give you the same buzz.
But have we fallen a long long way. Very depressing.
Isn’t it strange how, when a ex player come out with a statement AND it agrees with one’s personal opinion, then we should all listen and take heed?
HOWEVER
If a player does the opposite, he should stop spouting nonsense… such as Ray Parlour was accused of the other day.. and he certainly knows about football as well.
Just saying 🤔🤔🤔