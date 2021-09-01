Wright reveals one group of people who will be happy at Arsenal’s misfortune

Ian Wright says there is a group of people who will enjoy that Arsenal has made a terrible start to this campaign and it’s not Tottenham fans.
Arsenal has made their worst start to a season in over 50 years, despite spending around £150million on transfers.
They have brought in the likes of Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White.
Yet they have been beaten by Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City in their opening Premier League games of the season.
As they struggle for form, their rivals, Tottenham, are top of the Premier League table after winning all three of their league games, conceding no goals.
The Spurs fans will no doubt be happy at the misfortune of their rivals, but Arsenal legend Wright believes it is the Amazon All or Nothing documentary makers who would be the happiest now.
The Gunners’ season is being filmed by the Amazon cameras and Wright reckons that they are giving the producers more than enough content.
Wright said on BBC Breakfast: ‘Really Dan? People having their breakfast want to see a grown man crying here?
‘At the moment we’re lacking leadership upstairs.
‘The only people who are happy at Arsenal right now is Amazon, we’ll just leave it there.’
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Can you imagine an Amazon documentary back in the Fergie days? Flying boots, hairdryer episodes and slices of pizza 😂
🤣 and the refs being given their instructions before every home game!!
Did you watch Portugal earlier, Kev?
No I can’t stand Ronaldo and close up camera angles Sue 😩 I watched the Denmark Scotland game 😄 haha oh I’d pay to watch that 😂😂
It was hilarious; he put the ball on the spot, O’Shea kicked it away, CR was not impressed and slapped him.. had the penalty saved, but went on to have the last laugh – bagged a brace!
Never a dull moment!
It’s probably in his contract with TV broadcasting that close up shots must me shown, most vain man on the planet 😆 he slapped a player ? Should have been sent off 😳 did you watch transfer deadline day Sue ? I think Tomiyasu will be a good signing 👊
Be*
Good news does not sell.
Ask any newscaster.
Bad news sells.
In all aspects of life Politics, Economy even the Pandemic bad news is good news.
A well known media maxim is “If it bleeds it leads”
When the English Football team Cricket team or rugby teams win know one turns a hair.
Yet when any of those teams lose all hell breaks loose the switch boards light up like a Xmas tree.
Those who are living the dream are always going to be prime targets for those who are not.
TV stars, Music stars sports stars.
He’s arrogant she is a b*tch.
In football it’s like “I could manage better than him, My Gran would have scored that goal, It’s just primary school basics.
If only everyone listened to me 🙂
So bad news is always good news which is
why we get so much of it put our way.
Just hope we milk Amazon for giving them such priceless content as English clubs milk us to buy Mustafis from them…
Err… we bought Mustafi fron Valencia!