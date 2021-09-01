Wright reveals one group of people who will be happy at Arsenal’s misfortune

Ian Wright says there is a group of people who will enjoy that Arsenal has made a terrible start to this campaign and it’s not Tottenham fans.

Arsenal has made their worst start to a season in over 50 years, despite spending around £150million on transfers.

They have brought in the likes of Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White.

Yet they have been beaten by Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City in their opening Premier League games of the season.

As they struggle for form, their rivals, Tottenham, are top of the Premier League table after winning all three of their league games, conceding no goals.

The Spurs fans will no doubt be happy at the misfortune of their rivals, but Arsenal legend Wright believes it is the Amazon All or Nothing documentary makers who would be the happiest now.

The Gunners’ season is being filmed by the Amazon cameras and Wright reckons that they are giving the producers more than enough content.

Wright said on BBC Breakfast: ‘Really Dan? People having their breakfast want to see a grown man crying here?

‘At the moment we’re lacking leadership upstairs.

‘The only people who are happy at Arsenal right now is Amazon, we’ll just leave it there.’