Wright urges Arsenal to offer contract to ‘vitally important’ player

Ian Wright has claimed that Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is ‘vitally important to everything we’re doing’, and that he ‘has got to stay around’.

The 30 year-old appears to be relishing in his new role as captain this term, taking on the armband in December after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of it and dropped the first-team before later being allowed to leave and join Barcelona.

While some are eager to see him replaced up front, and a fresh set of options brought in, his role in our side of late cannot be underestimated. At the weekend he got two assists, and if you watch closely, his movement in the build up to the first goal opened up the space for Martin Odegaard in the box for his finish also.

Ian Wright is now convinced that the Frenchman simply has to stay beyond the summer, claiming he must be enjoying his new role in the side.

“His position is vitally important to everything we’re doing, just look at the two assists he had,” he said on his Wrighty’s House podcast. “Unless we get that person, you think to yourself, ‘maybe we could give Laca another year or two’.

“I think Laca has got to stay around, man. You can see with his little back flick, his back heel assist, his little assist. Man is feeling the vibe.”

As long as a top addition is brought in alongside Laca, I don’t imagine there would be much complaint to his potential new contract, but the fear still remains that he could end up like Aubameyang or Ozil, who both signed monster deals with the club before swiftly dropping away from the best of their ability, with both paid off eventually.

If he has been told that he can earn himself a new deal, then surely he has already done enough already, but Eddie Nketiah will surely be leaving at this point.

Do you believe Lacazette simply has to stay beyond the summer, even if we have to offer him a new two year deal?

Patrick