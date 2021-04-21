Wright wants Kroenke out of Arsenal despite groveling apology

Ian Wright has joined calls for Stan Kroenke to leave Arsenal even though the club has apologised to its fans for joining the European Super League.

The Gunners have been struggling to play in the Champions League since 2017 and might not compete there in the next campaign unless they win the Europa League.

They are still considered a top-six side in England despite the recent threat they face from the likes of Everton and West Ham.

Joining the Super League was one way for them to compete with the best teams and players in the world without needing to qualify.

The founding members of the competition would have been guaranteed a spot each year even if they were relegated from the Premier League.

The ridiculous proposal would also guarantee them massive revenue each and every year for the foreseeable future.

It was met with an uprising from fans around the country and it forced the English teams to withdraw from the ill-fated project.

The Gunners released a statement and apologised to their fans

“We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”

Despite the apology, Arsenal legend, Wright feels this is the perfect time for Kroenke to leave his former team.

He took to his Twitter account and tweeted: “#KroenkeOut”