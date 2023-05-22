Wrighty and Arteta admit it’s a tough job for Arsenal to get to Man City’s level

Manchester City are once again the PL champions. Arsenal had their best chance in 20 years to become champions but unfortunately failed to outwit the Manchester Blues.

Much has been said about the Gunners’ failure to win the title race, but what’s clear is that with no quality bench, Arteta couldn’t go toe-to-toe with Guardiola, whose team has crazy squad depth.

Arteta admitted that Manchester City are better than them, as far as the squad qualities are concerned, after losing to Nottingham Forest and knowing the title race was over: “That is my job, and that is what this club deserves. At the end, it wasn’t enough, and I know that we weren’t at that level, but we have to find a way; this is not enough. It is not going to change in three months’ time that we are going to be at that level, but we have to find another way to do it.”

Ian Wright says plans for the Gunners to try to bridge the gap between them and the Citizens are well underway. Speaking on PL Productions, he said as quoted by Football London, “I don’t think you can question the quality of the manager [Pep Guardiola], the players, the intensity, their determination to win, to have a standard of football that we are talking about as some of the greatest we’ve ever seen

“We can’t ignore that they have got the capability of buying the players where they can continue to replenish a squad that we’ve seen just demolish teams.

“Look at Liverpool trying to chase them down; you saw what happened to Arsenal; Arsenal drew three games, and we know that Manchester City are able to go on that run where you can’t afford to do that because they do not slip up at this stage of the season.

“This is why five out of six Premier Leagues they’ve won, because they’ve got the best coach, they’ve got the best team, they’ve got great resources, it’s very difficult for other teams to live up to the pressure; Liverpool lost one game.

“You know the levels they’re setting; that’s why it’s a tough job for Arsenal; it’s going to be so hard. But I think Edu and Mikel are all over it in trying to bring the kind of player who can sustain a challenge.”

Edu and Arteta make us proud.

COYG!

Sam P

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first clip where Alfie and Rob predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…