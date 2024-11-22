Wrighty and Roy Keane confident Arsenal will get back to winning ways against Forest

This weekend, the Premier League returns for a series of matches in the next few weeks that will determine the league title.

Arsenal have a date with Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool,

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

and Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal.

The Gunners have not won any of their last four league games, and so they must strive to return to winning ways in order to maintain their title hopes.

Well, Gooners should be optimistic about the game; Ian Wright’s predictions of that game suggest so. “We need to get back on track. I think we beat them 2-1 or 2-0,” Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast.

Interestingly, Wright’s claims were echoed by former Manchester United star Roy Keane, who responded: “I’m with you. 2-1 or 2-0, I agree. Good shout, Wrighty.”

Notably, while making those predictions, Wright seemed to suggest that Arsenal go to these games as favorites, given Martin Odegaard’s return.

“Odegaard’s back, it’s all over,” the Highbury talisman declared.

Wright’s request for Arsenal to rebound with a victory over Forest on Saturday is what every Gooner wants. Hopefully, Saturday ends with an Arsenal win.

Nevertheless, Arsenal should rediscover their creativity in the final third with Odegaard’s return.

During that losing streak, the Gunners faced significant challenges in creating opportunities and failed to effectively use the ones they had. No other Gunner could match the attacking creativity that their Norwegian skipper provided.

Arsenal needs to turn things around; they need to start winning and look to capitalize on their main title rivals dropping points.

The Arsenal captain will be crucial on Saturday, and given the stakes, the Gunners will undoubtedly perform well.

A win on Saturday could have Arsenal in the PL top 3, and anything less will be a massive blow to our title chances.

Darren N