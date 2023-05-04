Wrighty believes that Arsenal can continue winning run at Newcastle after Chelsea thrashing

Arsenal are on a mission to win their remaining four games of the season. Before the Chelsea game, Rob Holding, after the Man City loss, alluded to the fact that they were pushing to win all their remaining games.

The Arsenal defender said, “We’ve secured qualification for the Champions League next year, which was one of the big goals at the start of the year, so that’s a nice positive to take, but we’ve still got five games left. If we can get 15 points from them, we’ll see where it leaves us at the end of the season.”

With the victory over Chelsea, Arteta and his team are now four games away from finishing the season on a high note. Who knows? Man City may just drop six points and lose the league title to Arsenal.

Arsenal’s next game is against Newcastle at Saint James Park. This match will be tough, because Newcastle are now the real deal in the Premier League. Eddie Howe has done an excellent job of making the Magpies difficult to beat.

Meeting them at the Emirates would have been favourable, but I guess they have to find all the favour they can get and beat the resurgent Newcastle at their home, where only Liverpool have managed to come out with a win this season.

According to Arsenal legend Ian Wright, after seeing Arsenal return to winning ways against Chelsea, we can trust they’ll leave Saint James Park. “Newcastle are having a great season themselves, and they’ll see Arsenal coming there as a team that they have to beat. I’m sure it’s gonna be a tough game. But I’m confident that we’ll go up there with this win [against Chelsea], knowing that we can cause some problems, just like they can,” he said on PL Productions.

“Some of the lapses we had in the second half that Martin Odegaard was talking about, I don’t think we can afford to do that at Newcastle. Chelsea were nowhere near it; Newcastle will be. So we need to go there with an attitude of ‘we must win again’.”

I believe Arsenal will defeat Newcastle, as does Wright. However, it will not be easy; Arsenal’s defence will have to go above and beyond to be solid. Arsenal should approach this game similarly to how they approached the Liverpool match a few weeks ago. Start on the front foot, but this time strive to keep possession and momentum throughout, as Howe’s guys don’t tire easily.

Can we do this? YES WE CAN!

