Ian Wright describes Martin Odegaard as “a god send”

To say the least, Martin Odegaard has been a revelation this season, winning the December Premier League player of the month being the least of his achievements.

After the Norwegian’s first full season at Arsenal in 2021-22, not much was said about the former Real Madrid man. However, Arteta must have recognised Odegaard’s hidden brilliance, and giving him the captaincy demonstrates how much the Arsenal manager believed in the 24-year-old.

Unlike many other captains, the weight of the captaincy has not negatively affected the Arsenal playmaker. In fact, it had to have brought out the best in him. Arsenal fans have finally seen what a midfield genius they signed in 2021 this season. Arsenal legend Ian Wright has always known how good Odegaard is; in fact, he recently admitted that when he was signed, he was scared because he thought he was too good for Arsenal.

“I remember when Odegaard came. I did something for Norwegian TV, and I was saying, “I am very, very surprised we got him,” because, at the time, he was too good for us. He’s genuinely a God send,” Wright said in his Wrighty Podcast.

Martin Odegaard first joined Arsenal on a loan deal before signing a permanent contract in the summer of 2022. He was truly God-sent; he is not Ozil, but he has provided Arsenal with something similar to what the 2014 World Cup winner used to provide. He has eight goals and five assists in 18 league games this season.

You can’t help but agree with Wrighty this time, can you?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

*****NEW***** WATCH – Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference AND Mikel Arteta’s pre- Man United press conference on our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids