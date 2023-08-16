Wrighty insists Caicedo signing won’t help Chelsea to overtake Arsenal this season

Moises Caicedo could have been a Gunner, but after three bids last January, Brighton refused to do business with Arsenal, with the Ecuadorian staying at the Armex stadium for the second half of last season.

Interestingly, while some imagined Arsenal would be back for the Brighton man, they didn’t. Instead, they decided to move for Declan Rice and didn’t even try to approach the Seagulls for their midfielder, who has now joined Chelsea on a record £115 million deal.

Of course, with Rice joining, Arsenal have a capable midfielder, but don’t you think they’ll regret not signing Caicedo?

Our legendary ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright doesn’t think his former club can regret not signing Caicedo. He hinted so as he claimed that even with the arrival of Caicedo to form a powerful defensive partnership with Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea is nowhere near as good as Arsenal, who he feels are still better off to fight for the Premier League, saying: “It’s a great move for Caicedo, especially alongside Enzo,” said Wright on Premier League Productions. “I think Enzo and Caicedo will be like, the two in front of the defence that will solidify it.

“But in respect of them being a challenge (to Arsenal), I don’t know who is going to score the goals for them. I think Chelsea will be in and around it. I still feel that Arsenal will still be up there, without a shadow of a doubt.

“You look at somebody like Caicedo in the Brighton midfield, how brilliant he was and how good their defensive record was. Even with somebody like Arsenal, you miss somebody like Thomas Partey.

“That defensive midfielder does so much for the team, not just breaking play up, but the way they can progress the ball as well – it’s a position if you are playing that brand of football, with a defensive midfielder, then he becomes one of the pivotal players – it’s a very, very important player in the system now.”

The fact that Arteta didn’t even try to sign Caicedo this summer but invested in Declan Rice instead speaks a lot, It shows he didn’t feel that Caicedo was what his midfield wanted, and for that, we need to trust Arteta; he knows best.

