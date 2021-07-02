Wrighty is not happy with this proposed Arsenal transfer rumour

The Arsenal legend Ian Wright is definitely a real Gooner and is passionate in his support for the club, no one would question that.

But he is also honest in his opinions and if he doesn’t like something the club is doing Wrighty is not shy of giving his thoughts on the subject.

One thing he is not happy about is the thought of Granit Xhaka being sold to Roma, especially after his performance for Switzerland against France this week.

Speaking on ITV’s Football Show podcast, Wrighty said: ‘That is the best I’ve ever seen him [Xhaka] play.

‘I feel for him because he’s someone I’ve been very critical of in the past and when you see a performance like, do you blame him or the coaches for not getting those performances out of him in the past?

‘I have never seen him used to that effect. There’s no way Arsenal should be selling a player that can play like that, at that level.

‘So unfortunately for us it looks like he is going, but I’m delighted for him because he’s answered a lot of critics. He was magnificent.’

But although we have seen Xhaka at his best in the Euros, Wrighty admits that he has not always been so effective for Arsenal, so I suppose if he doesn’t fit Arteta’s style of play then maybe we should be bringing in some fresh blood after all..