Wrighty pleads for Arteta to play youngsters in place of his flops

Ian Wright has urged Arsenal to replace their current underperforming players with their top youngsters if they want to turn things around for themselves.

The Gunners have been on a poor run of form this season and things could get worse if they don’t start getting the points on the board very soon.

Their latest poor performance came against Manchester City when they were beaten 4-1 in the Carabao Cup with a lot of our fringe players.

Mikel Arteta brought back the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac for the game and Wright doesn’t think it makes sense to keep playing them.

He said that Arsenal should get rid of those players since they have nothing to offer and instead give game time to their youngsters. He wants to see the likes of William Saliba and Emile Smith Rowe being given chances to play for the club since the likes of Willian have already blown their chances to impress for the team.

‘I have to say, from my point of view, with the manager and the players he’s picking now, I think people like Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock and those guys, I’d like to see them have a chance,’ the legendary ex-Arsenal striker said on Optus Sport’s The Kelly and Wrighty Show as quoted by Metro.

‘That’s simply because you’re looking at the Willians, it’s not happening and he’s not playing well. Why are you playing people like Kolasinac? Why are you playing someone like Mustafi? I’d rather see [William] Saliba who is playing in the Under-23s, I’d rather see Smith Rowe and I’d rather see something different.

‘I would say to the people upstairs: give Mesut Ozil the money if you’re not going to play him and move him on. Same with Kolasinac and same with those players that are in and around the club and aren’t going to contribute.

‘That’s what he needs, players who are contributing. Arsenal have to realise they’re in a situation that can get worse and if they do lose those games against Brighton and West Brom… those games are must-win games.’