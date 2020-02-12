Writing off the rest of the Premier League campaign does Arsenal no good

Some Arsenal fans see the Premier League as a write off this season.

It is easy to get depressed when looking at the state of Arsenal’s position in the league table but writing this season off does the team no good.

The players do respond to the crowds, they do watch Youtube videos and they do read what is written about them, maybe not all the players but certainly some.

If they see the fans have given up then that will filter down, we know the players are an emotional bunch, just cast your mind back to Granit Xhaka’s meltdown and comments from the likes of Shkodran Mustafi.

I find it funny that some fans, I will not link to them, call this season a write-off and then in the next breath say all Arsenal fans should get behind Mikel Arteta and the team.

That to me is a contradiction, if you support the team then the last thing they need to become aware of is that the fans have given up on them in the league.

Is it very difficult for Arsenal to claim a top-four spot? Of course it is but it is not impossible and stranger things have happened in football.

As things stand today Arsenal are ten points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and there are still 39 points up for grabs and any sort of significant winning run will quickly eat into that lead.

I am not naive and I am fully aware how difficult the task is but I am not prepared to give up yet, not until it is a mathematical certainty that Arsenal will not finish in the top four.

If Mikel Arteta still believes Arsenal can make the top four, then so do I.

An article by Jacob B