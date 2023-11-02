WSL: Arsenal v Chelsea Women London derby could sell-out Emirates Stadium!

Arsenal Women welcome Chelsea to Emirates Stadium on Sunday 10th December 2023 – a London derby that will see these teams go head-to-head for the 1st time in the Women’s Super League 2023-24 season.

The Arsenal v Chelsea WSL match at the Emirates in January 2023 last season had a massive attendance of 46,881, just falling shy of Arsenal Women’s largest Emirates WSL attendance of 47,367, which was set in Arsenal’s North London derby against Tottenham in September 2022.

However, this upcoming London derby is set to blow attendance records, with 40,000 tickets sold already, 6 weeks ahead of the event!

👀 @jbeattie91 and co have a ticket update, Gooners… 🎟️ Click below to join us as we face Chelsea at Emirates Stadium! — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 31, 2023

Arsenal Women set a new WSL attendance record in their opening game of the 2023-24 season. 54,115 were in attendance at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal suffered a shock 0-1 defeat to Liverpool Women.

Arsenal Women are at the forefront of driving attendance figures, responsible for 5 of the top 7 WSL attendances ever., as detailed below.

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium is one of the largest in England. The only other clubs with more capacity are Manchester United 74,310, Tottenham Hotspur 62,850 and West Ham United 62,500.

In May 2023, Arsenal Women SOLD OUT the Emirates stadium for their UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final clash with German club Vfl Wolfsburg. A 60,063-strong crowd watched on as the visitors scored a 119th-minute winner in a dramatic and thrilling 3-2 victory. That 60,063 figure was the largest crowd to attend a women’s club match in England, but could Arsenal v Chelsea in December reach that number, setting a new WSL attendance record?

Have you got your tickets for this London derby Gooners? Ready for another capacity crowd and the phenomenal atmosphere it comes with?

COYGW!

