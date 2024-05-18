WSL Final Day: Arsenal v Brighton Women. Jonas Eidevall talks Miedema and team news

Jonas Eidevall spoke with the media ahead of Arsenal Women’s final match of the season, a showdown against Brighton Women at Meadow Park.

Arsenal has always had the upper hand against Brighton in previous fixtures, so it’s likely that they’ll continue their dominance on Saturday afternoon. Brighton have only managed to secure one draw in their 13 encounters with our Gunner women, and that was way back in 2019.

Anyway, so, what were the main topics discussed during Jonas Eidevall’s press conference on Friday? He recognised that Miedema’s departure left many Gooners feeling frustrated, but he believes that the decision was carefully considered and made in the best interest of the club.

About deciding to look at the Dutch sensation go he said, “One part of what has been so special over the years has been the connection between the club and the supporters. One thing obviously that many supporters have connections to is also individual players. I understand football is emotions and decisions like this leave a lot of raw emotions. My message will be that when we are making decisions like this it’s to build Arsenal for the future. We want to be successful and that’s where the whole leadership team wants to bring the team as well. We’ll hopefully also have encouraging news in the coming weeks in how we’re strengthening the squad and the set-up.”

He revealed Miedema will be available for selection this weekend, but unfortunately Lotte Wubben Moy won’t be, saying, “Lotte Wubben-Moy is unfortunately not available for this game. Vivianne Miedema has reacted well. She’s been training. We still have one more training to go but hopefully she’s available for tomorrow.”

He also mentioned that there might be some exciting news about bolstering the team, possibly with new additions, despite all the talk about key players leaving, claiming, “We will also possibly have some good news in the coming weeks in regards of strengthening the team.”

Furthermore, the Arsenal manager believes that his team has finally reached the desired level after a disappointing start to the season, stating, “We started the season slow, we didn’t play very well – for various reasons. Our losses have come quite unexpectedly, which is very annoying. We win against Chelsea at the Emirates and the week after we lost against Tottenham. But we have progressed as a team.”

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….