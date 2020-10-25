WSL League leaders Arsenal get recognition in the Team of the Week

Arsenal Ladies rule the WSL team of the week!

After a rather impressive win on the weekend for our women, which saw Arsenal beat Tottenham 6-1 to retain their 100% start to the season, Now some of our first teamers soon got their reward.

Four of our women were named in the Barclays Women’s Super League team of the week after romping to a rather impressive 6-1 win in the second of their North London Derby games this season.

Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson, Caitlyn Foord and Katie McCabe were the four ladies to be picked out, alongside three Reading players, one Birmingham player, one Manchester United player, one Brighton player and rather surprisingly just one Manchester City player.

I say it is a surprise for one Manchester City player because it was only last week that 11 of their players were astonishingly called up to the Lionesses team for their upcoming fixture against Germany, where only two Arsenal players made the cut. But given how City fell to a 1-1 draw against Reading it is no surprise that three Reading players got the pick and only one City player, because they managed to keep the talent of City quiet on the day.

So it goes to show that no matter who the Lionesses have in their team, week by week in the Womens Super League is really where all the talent lies and it is nice to see different teams have players picked and it not be a whole eleven of players from the likes of the Arsenal, Chelsea, City and United teams.

Clearly the league this year is full of a wide range of talent from all over the different teams and that is what makes the WSL one of the best, if not THE best, women’s leagues in the world. It is similar to the men’s Premier League, and maybe in a few years it will be on par with the men’s Premier League and will be able to attract even more talent than what it has now.

Shenel Osman