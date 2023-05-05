WSL Match Preview: Arsenal Women v Leicester City at sold-out Meadow Park by Michelle

4th place Arsenal Women welcome 10th place Leicester City to Meadow Park this evening, 5th May kick-off, in the Women’s Super League. A must-win for Arsenal if they are to keep their hopes of Champions League 2023-24 qualification alive.

Jonas Eidevall’s team approaches tonight’s game with a blend of emotions following their recent matches. Despite enduring several long-term injuries to crucial players, the squad has displayed determination and resilience by producing three courageous displays against Manchester United and VfL Wolfsburg in the semi-finals of the Champions League, across 2 legs.

Nonetheless, despite their unwavering efforts and admirable character, they have gone winless in their last three matches, and only have five league fixtures left to play, in May.

Arsenal’s last encounter with Leicester was back in early November 2022, when our Gunners celebrated their 14th consecutive win, taking them back to the top of the WSL. On that occasion Arsenal beat Leicester 4-0 away at King Power Stadium. See highlights below with goals from Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Stina Blackstenius:

Leicester City are in buoyant form after winning their last 2 WSL matches in April – 2-1 against Reading and 4-0 against Liverpool with their Manager “We want to be aggressive on Friday night and play attack-minded football. I don’t think we’ll dominate the ball against Arsenal so it will be a different game to the previous couple, but we’ll still have periods within the match where we want to be positive with the ball.”

Arsenal Team News

Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, captain Kim Little and vice-captain Leah Williamson remain out due to long-term injuries.

Arsenal also confirmed this week that Laura Wienroither suffered an ACL rupture against Wolfsburg on Bank Holiday Monday.

Caitlin Foord remains unavailable for selection as she recovers from injury, but Stina Blackstenius, having left the pitch early against Wolfsburg as a precaution, is match-fit and available for selection.

Gio and Jodie Taylor will be available for the matchday squad – and they should be well-rested as they were not involved in the Champions League clashes with Wolfsburg.

How to Watch

This fixture is being played at Meadow Park on Friday night, kick-off 19:30 UK. The match is SOLD OUT but you can watch the game LIVE on Sky Sports Football.

Leicester will be hoping to give injury-ridden Arsenal a good run for their money but our Gunners will rally, once again, I’m sure!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….