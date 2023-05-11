WSL Match Review: Brighton 0-4 Arsenal Women – Gunners secure crucial 3 points by Michelle

Arsenal Women looked very much in charge last night, as they thundered to a 4-0 victory over Brighton, with our Gunners playing away at Broadfield Stadium. The win means Arsenal Women leap-frog Manchester City, to take 3rd spot in the WSL and are back into the Champions League qualification spot, which it is crucial to maintain if they are to qualify for the Champions League 2023-24.

Feeling unwell, Lia Walti was replaced by Jodie Taylor in the starting XI at the last minute. Arsenal Women got the game off to a great start. Captain Katie McCabe quickly spotted Stina Blackstenius making a run down the left and played a through-ball to her in the sixth minute. Blackstenius confidently cut inside and slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner, securing an early lead for Arsenal.

Just two minutes later, Blackstenius made the most of a defensive error by Brighton and scored again, bringing the score to 2-0 and bagging a brace for our Swedish international.

Blackstenius was determined to complete her hat trick and almost achieved the fastest hat trick in WSL history. In the 8th minute, Frida Maanum’s delightful scoop over the top found Blackstenius one-on-one with Megan Walsh in goal. Although she put the ball into the net and was considerably onside, the offside flag was raised – so Blackstenius was cruelly and unfairly denied her hat trick and her place in the WSL hall of fame..

Arsenal continued to create good chances in the first half, displaying a dominant performance. Captain Katie McCabe delivered a cross from the edge of the six-yard box to find Stina Blackstenius once again, but her header ricocheted off the crossbar, denying Blackstenius that elusive hat trick once again.

Later in the first half, Frida Maanum scored Arsenal’s third goal with some neat counter-attacking football. Maritz ball in found Maanum ready and waiting to score with an angled header.

Victoria Pelova then scored her first WSL goal to bring the score to 4-0 just before the break. After starting the move with a powerful drive through the midfield, the Dutch midfielder received an excellent through ball from Maanum and skillfully took her goal from a tight angle – that was some real football magic right there! Victoria Pelova was ultimately named Player of the Match and deservedly so.

In the second half, Arsenal maintained their control and composure, while Brighton attempted to score. The Seagulls did create some good chances, requiring quick blocks from Jen Beattie and Manuela Zinsberger, while Walsh made a great save to deny Kathrine Kuhl her first WSL goal at the other end.

Although Brighton grew into the second half, Arsenal’s historic clean sheet remained intact thanks to a glorious last-minute stop from Lotte Wubben-Moy, which prevented a certain close-range goal.

Providing a welcome update on the injury front, Caitlin Foord made her return in this fixture. The Australian winger had been sidelined since Arsenal’s home match against Manchester City in April. Additionally, Teyah Goldie made her first appearance in 14 months since suffering an ACL rupture in March 2022, and 18-year-old Freya Godfrey made her official Arsenal debut with a late substitute appearance.

Arsenal now have 3 WSL games remaining, the next of which is away to Everton on 17th May – another MUST WIN for our Gunners before they then face arch London rivals Chelsea on 21st May, at Kingsmeadow..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

