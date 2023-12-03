WSL nominations galore for in-form Arsenal Women & the boss – time to vote Gooners!

Arsenal Women are on a winning streak after a faltering start to their 2023-24 WSL campaign, with four wins in four WSL matches in November our Gunners have received four WSL nominations!

The boss – Jonas Eidevall has been nomintated for WSL November Manager of the Month

Arsenal Women’s head coach has led our Gunners to victories over WSL title-rivals Manchester City, Bristol City, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United. This winning streak has taken our Gunners to 2nd in the WSL, only 3 points behind league-leaders Chelsea, who we welcome to Emirates Stadium on December 10th. Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, Manchester United’s Marc Skinner and Liverpool’s Matt Beard have also been nominated for the award.

The defender – Lotte Wubben-Moy has been nominated for WSL November Player of the Month

Lotte won Player of the Match when our Gunners beat Manchester City. Lotte was also key in Arsenal achieving 2 clean sheets, and shared the captain’s armband on 2 occasions through November.

The attack – Beth Mead & Caitlin Foord have been nominated for WSL November Goal of the Month

After rehabilitation from her ACL injury Mead returned to the pitch for Arsenal gradually over October and made the starting lineup through November. Mead scored a brace against West Ham (her first in the WSL for 428 days due to injury). Kyra Cooney-Cross picked out Beth with a ball over the top and Beth made a perfectly-timed curling effort to find the back of the net.

Arsenal went 2-0 down against Leicester City but staged a comeback of all comebacks, ultimately hitting six past the Foxes. Receiving a perfect cross in from Alessia Russo, Foord hit the ball first time with her usual stunning precision to take our Gunners into the lead.

