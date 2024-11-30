WSL November nominations galore for Arsenal Women for Goal, Player & Manager of the month!

In November 2024, Arsenal Women made headlines with impressive performances that earned multiple nominations in the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) awards. Under the interim management of Renee Slegers, the team went unbeaten throughout the month, securing a commanding 5-0 victory against Brighton and a 3-0 win in the north London derby against Tottenham. They also held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw.

Slegers’ remarkable leadership has not gone unnoticed, as she was nominated for the WSL Manager of the Month award. Her ability to maintain high standards following Jonas Eidevall’s resignation in October has been pivotal for the team’s morale and performance.

Competing alongside Slegers are Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor and Brighton’s Dario Vidosic, both of whom have achieved great results this month.

In addition to Slegers’ nomination, two Arsenal players, Alessia Russo and Steph Catley, were recognized for their outstanding contributions. Russo scored three goals in November, including a record-setting strike just 62 seconds into the match against Tottenham, while Catley excelled defensively, helping secure clean sheets and providing stability at the back

Both players are contenders for the WSL Player of the Month award.

Furthermore, Russo and teammate Frida Maanum were nominated for the WSL Goal of the Month award.

As Arsenal Women continue to build momentum in the league, these nominations reflect their determination to reclaim their position at the top of women’s football in England.

It is currently internationals week, with a lot of our Gunners on international duty for their respective national teams. Arsenal Women will be back WSL action when on Sunday 8th December, 2PM UK kick-off, when they welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium,

