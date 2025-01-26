WSL Player & Goal of the month winner, Russo, will be on fire against Chelsea today! COYGW!

This season, Alessia Russo has been in a class of her own. She didn’t score midweek as Arsenal beat Brighton in the Subway Cup quarter-final (though she did assist), but that was the only Arsenal game in her last six in all competitions where she didn’t find the net.

Notably, she’s scored in Arsenal’s last six WSL games. Since mid-October, she’s managed 11 goals in 12 games—she’s a girl on form. This is her season, and we should be glad to witness it.

Much has been said about what’s inspiring her top form. Renee Slegers has spoken of her commitment, dedication, and the team’s support, with talk of her confidence being high.

In her own words, Alessia has shared what this great moment has been like:

“I feel excited and happy to come into work every day. I mean, I’ve always loved coming into training. I don’t call it work. I call it football.”

She believes the good feel factor has certainly impacted her performances: “I do really believe that you play your best when you’re feeling good.”

She further assured Gooners: “I think I’ve still got a lot more to give, and I hope that we can keep progressing as a team. And I’m just loving playing Champions League football, competing against the top teams, competing against the best players in training, week in, week out.”

As Arsenal takes on Chelsea this afternoon, Russo is definately a player to watch. With a goal in that game, she’d have scored in seven consecutive WSL games—something other WSL stars can only dream of.

The WSL crowned Russo December Player of the Month, and her goal versus Liverpool was picked as the December Goal of the Month!

It is interesting to see the turnaround our Gunner women have had. It’s not all been on Renee Slegers, the recently appointed head coach, but also on players like Alessia Russo taking responsibility.

If Alessia continues her goal-scoring exploits, is there anything stopping this Arsenal team?

As Arsenal fights for the WSL league title, Russo could also bag the golden boot. It would be great to see her crown her fine season with that individual award, perfectly setting her up for a pivotal role in the England Lionesses’ defense of the European Championship.

Arsenal is lucky to have Alessia Russo in their ranks. Let’s hope she’s got her scoring boots on against Chelsea today!!

COYGW!!

