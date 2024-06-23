WSL summer transfer window opens on 24th June. Who’s on Arsenal Women’s radar?

It’s been weeks since the end of the season for Arsenal Women. Transfer links to a few stars, such as Aston Villa Women goalie Daphne van Domselaar and Barcelona Femeni duo Mariona Caldentey and Keira Walsh, have gone from hot to lukewarm, with next to no new news available.

Remembering Jonas Eidevall’s comments during Arsenal Women’s first Australian tour, it seems like the club won’t be going all out to increase their numbers but rather focus on adding quality. Some comments suggest that Arsenal may have a relatively calm transfer window this summer, which seems a bit premature given the transfer window has not yet officially opened.

The summer transfer window for WSL clubs will run from 24th June to 13th September 2024 – closing at 11pm for domestic deals and midnight for international deals. That means that, from 24th June, WSL clubs in England will be able to sign new players. However, it’s important to acknowledge that certain agreements rely on players becoming free agents on June 30th, and while some players are still on vacation, negotiations may not have taken place yet.

It seems like, looking at the transfer links highlighted above, the club is more focused on acquiring experienced and reliable players who can contribute to winning the WSL than taking a chance on unproven young talents to loan out – such as Kathrine Kuhl and Gio Queiroz.

Hey, it’s still early, and we’ve got plenty of time to close any deals. In my opinion, Arsenal should seek a new goalkeeper to challenge Manu Zinsberger, a midfielder to fill Victoria Pelova’s void, and a forward with significant goal-scoring potential.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

