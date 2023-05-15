WSL Super Sunday 21st May Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd & Man City Women do battle by Michelle

Arsenal Women only have 3 WSL matches to play, to take them to the end of the season. Next up, our Gunners are away to Everton on Wednesday 17th May, kick-off 18:15 UK. The match will be played at Walton Hall Park, and tickets are still available to purchase here. Arsenal & Chelsea have a game in hand over both Manchester Clubs and this will be levelled with the Everton v Arsenal fixture and the West Ham v Chelsea fixture on the same date. If both London clubs win these fixtures then Chelsea will move 2 points clear at the top of the table, and Arsenal will stay 3rd, but will move within 3 points of Manchester United and 3 points clear of Manchester City.

On 21st May, in a WSL Super Sunday, the WSL top 4 will battle it out in a London derby and a Manchester derby – Chelsea v Arsenal at Kingsmeadow, and Manchester United v Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village. The outcome of these matches could have a significant impact on the WSL table and the end-of-season standings.

How likely is it that our Gunners can get a result against the Blues, away at Kingsmeadow? The last time Arsenal faced Chelsea in the WSL was in front of 46,000+ supporters at Emirates Stadium in January, when Sam Kerr equalised for Chelsea in the final minutes of the match, resulting in a 1-1 draw. However, the last time Arsenal faced Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final, Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners in March. Emma Hayes team is on top form, with the recent return of Pernille Harder and an FA Cup win on Sunday against Manchester United, whilst our Gunners are riddled with injuries to key players, including 4 significant ACL injuries. But, as the underdogs in this clash, our Gunners may yet provide some magic.. a win for Arsenal could put Chelsea’s WSL title hopes in jeopardy..

And what about Manchester United v City? Manchester United may feel a bit battered and bruised after losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final yesterday at Wembley, but I’m sure they will have a point to prove against City on their home turf. A win for Man United would work in Arsenal’s favour, in terms of finishing in the top 3 and securing Champions League qualification. But this is, of course, another match which could go either way..

What an exciting WSL Super Sunday this should be! The WSL title race has never been so tight – the results of this weekend could decide the WSL title winners and losers..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

