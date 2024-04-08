WSL title win isn’t out of Gunners grasp yet? Man City v Arsenal Women WSL clash crucial!

Arsenal Women will travel to Joie Stadium on Sunday 5th May, to take on Manchester City Women, in their penultimate WSL clash of the season. Kick-off time was originally scheduled for 1PM, but has now been rescheduled to the later time of 2.15PM. The time change has been made to allow live coverage of the event, by the BBC.

Man City are currently a massive 9 points ahead of our Gunners in the WSL top 3, in 1st place to Arsenal’s 3rd. Chelsea trail the Citizens by 3 points, but both Chelsea & Arsenal have a game in hand.

Arsenal have another 3 WSL games to play between now and then, as detailed below:

Sunday 14th April 18:45 Arsenal v Bristol City at Meadow Park

Sunday 21st April 14:00 Arsenal v Leicester City at Emirates Stadium

Sunday 28th April 12:30 Everton v Arsenal at Walton Hall Park

Manchester City only have another 2 WSL games to play between now and then, as detailed below:

Sunday 21st April 15:15 Man City v West Ham at Joie Stadium

Sunday 28th April 19:45 Bristol City v Man City at Ashton Gate Stadium

If both Arsenal & Man City win all of their remaining games, up to their WSL clash on 5th May, then Arsenal could be within 6 points of City at that point. An Arsenal win over City would take Arsenal to within 3 points of City, with only one final WSL match to be played in the season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have 2 WSL games in that time; against Aston Villa and Liverpool. The Blues also face Man United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on 14th April, and have 2 back-to-back Champions League games against reigning champions Barcelona, on 20th and 27th April.

Arsenal Women are rank outsiders to lift the WSL title this season but a great run to the end of the season, and with Chelsea so heavily loaded, and still battling for the Treble, anything could still happen..

