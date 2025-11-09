Wubben-Moy hails incredible Emirates atmosphere in 1-1 draw with Chelsea Women

Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy has hailed the incredible support of the Emirates crowd following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The Gunners could not secure all three points on Saturday as they were held by the reigning champions at home. A late goal from Alessia Russo salvaged a draw after the visitors had taken an early lead. The result leaves Arsenal five points behind the league leaders, although that gap could change if Manchester City win today.

Wubben-Moy inspired by Emirates atmosphere

Wubben-Moy was arguably Arsenal’s standout defender on the day and, speaking after the contest, the England international was full of praise for the home support. “North London Forever” rang out before kick-off and in front of more than 56,000 supporters, the defender was overcome by emotion.

Quoted by Arsenal, she said: “I had shivers, maybe that’s not a performance advantage, but that feeling, it overcomes you. I’m obviously a lifelong Gooner, I’d be sitting in the stands if I wasn’t on the pitch, supporting the girls like the fans are today.

“It’s definitely something that gives us that extra edge. This is our home, these are our people, and we want to do it week in, week out for them.”

Despite the overwhelming atmosphere, Arsenal were unable to claim victory. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the three points, and I think that’s disappointing,” she continued. “But I think the reception that we had from the fans at the end of the game showed that even if we didn’t get the win, they’re proud of us, and it’s something to build on.”

Focus shifts to Bayern and Spurs

The draw was another setback in Arsenal’s WSL campaign and highlighted the inconsistency that has marked the early part of their season. Yet while more dropped points are frustrating, it is far from fatal to their title hopes.

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday 16th November. Before that, they travel to Germany for a tough Women’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. Both sides currently share identical records in the competition and are separated only by goal difference. It promises to be a fascinating contest between two top European sides, and Gooners will be eager to see how the team responds.

Benjamin Kenneth

