Wubben-Moy has played her way into the Arsenal Women Starting XI

With Rafaelle’s departure in the summer, Leah Williamson’s ACL injury ruling her out for the first few months of this season, and the Arsenal Women in the summer signing defenders Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina, the thought was that the two summer arrivals who impressed in the World Cup were going to form Arsenal’s new central defense pairing.

However, that has not been the case; Lotte Wubben Moy has “forced” herself into the Arsenal line-up as she continues her resurgence. Towards the end of last season, after Leah Williamson’s injury, she stepped up, replacing Leah, and ended up earning a spot in the Lionesses World Cup squad. She is now, this season, pushing to cement herself as one of Arsenal’s first-choice central defenders.

She has played in all four of Arsenal’s WSL games and has started three out of four. As per Sofascore in these games, she hasn’t been dribbled pas; she’s made 1.5 clearances per game, and she has not made an error leading to a goal; she’s won 71% of both aerial and ground duels she’s committed to; she’s made 6.3 ball recoveries per game; she’s made 0.5 interceptions per game; she’s made 0.8 tackles per game, and she’s made 1.5 clearances per game.

Her stats thus far are promising. This could be her season. The 24-year-old has always had everything to shine as a Gunner. She can play on either side of the central defense.

She’s continued to show she is one of the finest ball-playing defenders, as she has 100% success in all the dribble attempts she’s made. Watching, you can see she can progressively carry the ball forward, dribble, and hit defense-splitting passes.

Since Leah Williamson got injured, Lotte has gotten so much better that I think more game time has helped her find her rhythm..

Jonas Eidevall is lucky to have her as an option for his defense.

Michelle Maxwell

