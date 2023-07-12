Wubben-Moy on England Women’s preparation for the WWC “I don’t think this team knows how far we can go

Gooners expecting to see the Lionesses shine at this year’s World Cup must have hoped Beth Mead and Leah Williamson would be among Sarina Wiegman’s 23-woman team, but the duo did not make it owing to injury. Nonetheless, Lotte Wubben Moy will be present. Sarina Weigman gave the Arsenal defender a shot at World Cup triumph after her resurgence towards the end of last season.

Already in Australia, the lone Gunner in the Lionesses camp (other than new signing Alessia Russo, who is yet to kick a ball for Arsenal) indicated that the team is ready for the task at hand and is eager to outperform their performance in the Euros because there is no limit to the heights they can achieve.

“In terms of preparation, I think it is a Euros but then a level up,” the 24-year-old said during a training session on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

“The focus, the desire, the intensity — I think it’s all taken a step up, and that’s what I’d expect really.

“We’ve come off the back of a Euros, we’ve won that, and it’s not a case of settling on that; it’s ‘ok, what’s next? How much more can we push?’, because I don’t think this team knows how far we can go really, and that’s quite a nice place to be in because, in that sense, you can dream and always be excited about what’s next.”

Hopefully, Gooners will be proud of Wubben-Moy when she leaves Australia as the World Champion on August 20th.

The Lionesses will play Haiti on July 22nd, Denmark on July 28th, and China on August 1st in the Group D.

Come on England Women!

