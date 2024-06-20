Wubben-Moy was the foundation Arsenal Women’s defence was built on last season

Last season, Lotte Wubben-Moy had a fantastic league run. Coming into the 2023–24 season, head coach Jonas Eidevall, who before didn’t see her as his first choice, opted to finally give the England Lionesses star an opportunity to cement a spot in his team, and she did that.

Wubben-Moy was the foundation the Arsenal defence was built on, and that was clear as she was the only constant in Arsenal’s defense last season. Her partners, Amanda Ilestedt, Laia Codina, or Leah Williamson, were the ones coach Eidevall kept rotating.

After winning the title of Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season, one might reflect on the moments that shaped her 2023–24 season. I believe these moments have all contributed to her overall outstanding performance last season:

Her outstanding last-ditch tackle against Aston Villa helped Arsenal to a 2-1 win early on in the season.

She then scored a goal (headed from a corner and dedicating it to her young friend, Izzy) in the 3-1 Continental Cup match against Bristol City women, with the other two goals coming from Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius.

In December, after a string of outstanding performances, she was named player of the month.

Last January, against Everton, she took a knock but continued playing, helping Arsenal win 2-1 with goals scored by Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead.

Many praised Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, highlighting Wubben Moy’s dominant performance.

Lotte also stepped up in the North London derby, producing a defensive masterclass in the 1-0 win over Spurs at the start of March.

Lotte stepped up once again against Villa, but not defensively; this time she did help Arsenal take the lead in a 3-1 comeback win over the Birmingham-based side back in March.

For 120 minutes versus Chelsea in the Continental Cup final, she called the shots in the Arsenal defence, seeing to it that they kept Chelsea at bay as they beat them 1-0 to retain the league cup.

Injuries denied Lotte a chance to finish the season in style. Even so, I don’t think anyone else among the Gunner women showed that level of improvement and consistency like Lotte did last season.

